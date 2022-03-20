Carolinas wideout aiming to get back to Clemson after 'great' visit; hopeful for offer

A Tar Heel State three-star wideout drawing interest from Clemson made his way to campus for Clemson’s second junior day of the year on Saturday, March 5.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Maiden (N.C.) High School’s Chris Culliver, who recapped his first visit to Clemson’s campus in an exclusive interview.

“They were just telling me that they were glad that I made time to come see them, that I was going to enjoy everything and that he loved my film and stuff like that,” Culliver said. “He wanted me to come for another spring practice.”

Culliver indicated that he discussed a potential offer with wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham close to the end of the visit when everyone was leaving.

Right now, Clemson is focused on building a relationship with Culliver. They would also like for him to get back on campus before they potentially pull the trigger on an offer.

“It meant a lot for me to get back up there because I want to build a relationship with most of the coaches,” he said. “So, hopefully, I can get an offer from them.”

What would picking up an offer from Clemson ultimately mean to him?

“It would be good because I like everything about Clemson and the coaches,” Culliver said. “They keep it real. Coach Swinney’s not ever gonna lie to you. Everything he says has truth to it. It would be a big, big thing to get an offer from there.”

It means a lot to Culliver that Clemson wants to build a relationship with him before they offer him, so he’s just trying to take that in.

With that said, Culliver told us that he’s definitely looking to get back up to Clemson.

Culliver wasn’t the only North Carolina-based wide receiver on campus that weekend. The other, of course, is Hickory Ridge (Harrisburg, N.C.) four-star Christian Hamilton, who Culliver is particularly close with.

The two wideouts straight out of the 704 have developed a tight-knit bond with each other and even posed for some pictures with one another during the photoshoot aspect of the visit.

“It was good to see my guy,” Culliver said. “It’s crazy to think that I was there and got to talk to Coach Dabo (Swinney). It was a blessing to be there with (Christain) for sure.”

We reported in this week’s edition of the Insider Report that Hamilton spoke briefly with his receivers coach, Justin Hagler, and aside from the pictures and the hype video that Clemson made, he said they talked to him more about the school this time and the overall campus life.

We can also tell you that Hamilton is loving the attention and support that Clemson coaches like Tyler Grisham are giving him.

As is Culliver.

He’s also a huge fan of the way Grisham coaches.

“It looked like all the receivers were engaged,” Culliver said. “I saw No. 80 (Beaux Collins) catch a fade. I was just enjoying watching everyone run their routes. Coach Dabo’s son (Drew Swinney) was looking good out there too.”

Culliver indicated that the highlight of his campus visit was being able to listen to Swinney’s speech, which lasted over two hours, towards the end. He was completely captivated and so was every recruit around him.

“It was just how he got up there in front of us all and was telling us his whole story, Culliver said, “like his whole background and he was just stating the facts about Clemson. He just said something that stuck with me a little bit and I was just thinking about it the whole ride home. I wrote it down in my notebook.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!