'Continuing to dream', Rencher hopes for shot at NFL

Darien Rencher realizes the odds are long.

A reserve running back at Clemson the last handful of years, Rencher was far from a headliner last week at the Tigers’ pro day, his only opportunity to make his case in front of league personnel before next month’s NFL Draft. He put up what he felt like were some solid numbers.

He record a 32-inch vertical jump and a broad jump of 10 feet, the third-best measurement in both events among the participants. He clocked a couple of mid-4.6s in the 40-yard dash, and his 26 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press tied linebacker James Skalski for the most despite being the smallest participant at just south of 5-foot-8 and 192 pounds.

Rencher then caught passes during position drills, something he said he’ll have to be able to do at his size to maximize his appeal to NFL teams, before catching a cramp in his calf that essentially ended his workout.

“I was smiling a lot (Thursday) until I cramped up, but it was a good day,” Rencher said.

Rencher said he’s hopeful his performance was good enough to pique a team’s interest on the draft’s third day, which will be April 22. That’s when the final four rounds of the seven-round draft will be held.

If a team doesn’t draft him, Rencher would then have to hope one will take a chance on him as an undrafted free agent, which may still be his most likely shot at a rookie minicamp if it comes at all. In six seasons as a member of Clemson’s program, Rencher, who originally joined the team as a walk-on back in 2016, had 93 carries for 437 yards.

“Obviously I’m very self-aware. I don’t have premier stats, but I feel like I’ve got premier respect,” Rencher said. “I’ve built some great character, and I know I can play.”

Which is why Rencher decided to work out in front of representatives from all 32 NFL teams on campus last week. Football may not be in the cards for Rencher beyond college, but he didn’t want to have any regrets.

“Coming here, it was continuing to dream and never settling,” he said. “I never wanted my story to be would’ve, could’ve, should’ve. For me, it’s just put it all out there and see what happens. And if it ends, it ends. But it ends on my terms. Not because I was afraid to go out there and chase it.”

As for his plans if football doesn’t work out, Rencher said he will pursue a career in sports journalism. He already has The Players Club video podcast that he hosts each week on YouTube and said he’s got some other things in the works if he needs to start in that line of work sooner than he wants.

But he said he’s also hired an agent just in case.

“At the end of the day, there’s always someone on the roster you know nothing about that plays special teams, is a solid backup and is always ready to play,” Rencher said. “I feel like, for me, that’s kind of ironically been my Clemson experience. I think I can go do that at the next level for a ballclub and really just bring value to the organization.

“I’d be cheap labor. At the end of the day, that’s what it comes down to. It’s a business, man. If you can pay somebody less money to do a job, I will take whatever they’re willing to offer.”