Lee proud of the fight in his Tigers

Clemson head coach Monte Lee wanted the bats to come alive for his Tigers Sunday and they did as the Tigers crushed Miami 20-5.
Watch coach Lee’s postgame press conference on TCITV:
Graduate transfer Sam Russ hit her second home run of the season out of center field in the seventh inning, but it wasn’t enough as the No. 17/15 Clemson softball team (19-8, 1-5 ACC) dropped the rubber (…)
Clemson (15-4, 1-2 ACC) was able to put its offensive woes to bed Sunday as the Tigers earned their first conference win of the season. Behind the offensive prowess of Benjamin Blackwell, who Clemson (…)
Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter has been impressed with what he has seen from sophomore Tristan Leigh this spring. Earlier in the spring, Dabo Swinney said Leigh was one of the most improved (…)
The Clemson Insider caught up with a talented Peach State athlete who was at Clemson for the first time last weekend. Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.) four-star Mike Matthews — a 6-foot-3, 180-pound sophomore in (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney continues to praise freshman wide receiver, Adam Randall. “Adam Randall is getting better every day,” Swinney said following the Tigers’ scrimmage on Wednesday. “It is (…)
There was no question who the star of Clemson’s Pro Day was and it was one that some did not expect. Nolan Turner ran 4.46 and 4.47 in his two 40’s. He also showed his ups with a 37.5 vertical. Watch Turner (…)
Monte Lee doesn’t want to overreact now that his team is dealing with its first extended bout of adversity. “It’s part of the process,” Clemson’s baseball coach said. “You’re going to go (…)
A Tar Heel State three-star wideout drawing interest from Clemson made his way to campus for Clemson’s second junior day of the year on Saturday, March 5. The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Maiden (…)
Clemson played host to a couple of big-time quarterback prospects this week, including Chandler (AZ.) five-star Dylan Raiola. The Clemson Insider first detailed Clemson’s interest in Raiola back in October (…)
The No. 17/15 Clemson softball team exploded for eight runs in the fourth inning to upset No. 13/8 Duke in run-rule fashion on Saturday afternoon at the Duke Softball Stadium. The Tigers pushed the envelope (…)