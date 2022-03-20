Lee proud of the fight in his Tigers

March 20, 2022 5:28 pm

Clemson head coach Monte Lee wanted the bats to come alive for his Tigers Sunday and they did as the Tigers crushed Miami 20-5.

Watch coach Lee’s postgame press conference on TCITV:

