Streeter gives latest on Klubnik

Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter likes what he’s seen from five-star quarterback Cade Klubnik so far this spring.

“He’s been very, very good,” Streeter said. “It doesn’t surprise me at all. He is a very smart kid. It’s always a big test for these young guys that come in here as a mid-year. They come in here for a month and a half of school and then all of a sudden — bam — here comes spring practice. It’s a lot of being overwhelmed early on. He had handled it very, very well.”

Kubrick has been getting help from the older quarterbacks on the team when the coaches aren’t allowed to work with the players.

“The tough thing is we can’t meet with him for hours upon hours as coaches just because of the rules,” Streeter added. “So, he has done a great job of working hard to learn from the other quarterbacks. The other quarterbacks have helped with that process. And I take pride in those guys being able to help each other out and encourage each other.”

Footwork is one area where most freshmen, including Klubnik, could need some work.

“Cade has done a very good job,” said Streeter. “There is always going to be something early on in the process of the learning curve. The footwork is usually the one that is lacking the most because they are trying to piece together the footwork, the concepts, the protection, and just a lot to think about. And just sometimes they lose focus in the footwork so that is something that will always improve with a player, especially the more he gets reps.”

Streeter is making sure the freshman gets plenty of reps this spring to accelerate his development.

“We overloaded him a lot with reps which is what he needs,” Streeter said. “He needs a ton of reps so that he can make mistakes and we can go learn from it. He has done a really, really good job with that so far.”