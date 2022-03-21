Former Tiger reportedly not 'close to anything' with this NFL team

Former Tiger reportedly not 'close to anything' with this NFL team

March 21, 2022

A former Clemson standout and current NFL free agent is reportedly not near a new contract with this NFL team.

Calvin Watkins, who covers the Dallas Cowboys for Dallas Morning News, reported recently that Dallas “isn’t close to anything” with former Tiger safety Jayron Kearse.

Following Kearse’s strong season with the Cowboys in 2021, it looks like progress must be made if the two parties hope to renew their relationship and reach a new deal.

“Work needs to be done,” Watkins added.

Kearse is currently ranked No. 26 on Pro Football Focus’s list of the top 100 remaining available players on the free-agent market.

After agreeing to a one-year deal with the Cowboys prior to the 2021 season, Kearse had two interceptions, 10 passes defended, a fumble recovery, a sack, nine tackles for loss, six quarterback hits and 101 total tackles this past season.

Kearse played with the Detroit Lions in 2020 following four years with the Minnesota Vikings.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

