Spector working to round out game, improve draft stock

When it comes to this year’s NFL Draft, Baylon Spector isn’t about to be picky.

“I just want to hear my name called,” Spector said. “Wherever I go and whoever takes me, I’ll be super happy, put my best foot forward and start preparing.”

But Clemson’s former linebacker believed he increased his chances of making that happen with his performance at the school’s pro day last week. It was the latest opportunity for Spector to show teams what he can offer with his skill set. The Tigers’ starting weakside linebacker the last two seasons, Spector ran the 40-yard dash in 4.6 seconds as part of his workout at the NFL scouting combine earlier this month.

Spector said his focus during pro day was agility and skill work. He posted a time of 4.23 seconds in the pro agility drill, fastest among those who participated, and 6.83 in the three-cone drill, second-fastest in that event. Only safety Nolan Turner (37.5) had a higher vertical jump than Spector’s 36 inches.

“Happy with (my numbers),” said Spector, who measured in at 6-foot-1 and 231 pounds. “Went out there and did my absolute best.”

Spector said he talked to roughly half of the NFL teams while at the scouting combine in Indianapolis. He finished his five seasons at Clemson with 210 career tackles and was the Tigers’ second-leading tackler last season with 85 stops, but Spector said teams at the next level have wanted to see improvement in his ability to play in the box, get off blocks and stick with running backs, tight ends and slot receivers in coverage.

Spector also had an interception a season ago, though he said the Tigers’ pass defense largely utilized zone coverages under former defensive coordinator Brent Venables. He got his first opportunity to perform in front of NFL personnel after this past season at the East-West Shrine Game, where he said he had a “really good week of man-to-man coverage.”

It’s all part of rounding out his game if Spector hopes to be a three-down linebacker at the next level, which would increase his value to NFL teams.

“Just putting more man-to-man coverage on tape,” Spector said.

Without getting into specifics, Spector said he’s had multiple conversations with some teams, though he wouldn’t say there’s one team that he’s talked to more than others during the pre-draft process. He feels like he’s done just about everything possible to solidify himself as a draft pick, including spending five years in a system as complex and detailed as the one implemented at Clemson under Venables, who’s widely regarded as one of the top defensive minds in the sport.

“It’s easier to pick up things because you’re used to doing so much,” Spector said.

Now he will wait to see if it’s all enough to get a call during the draft, which is slated to begin April 19.