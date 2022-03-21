Where is Clemson in the latest college baseball rankings?

The latest college baseball rankings were released Monday.

Despite going 1-3 overall last week and dropping two of three in its home series vs. Miami over the weekend, the Clemson baseball team remains ranked in several different polls.

Clemson (15-4, 1-2 ACC) is currently ranked No. 20 by Baseball America, No. 23 in the Coaches Poll, No. 24 by D1Baseball and No. 25 by Perfect Game.

The Tigers fell to the Hurricanes by scores of 11-4 and 4-1 on Friday and Saturday, respectively, before bouncing back with a 20-5 rout of Miami on Sunday to snap a four-game losing streak.

The Tigers continue their homestand by hosting Coastal Carolina on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks