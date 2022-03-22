Clemson coach calls out national media outlet

A Clemson football staffer called out this national media outlet for its ranking of “college football’s toughest places to play in 2022”.

DeAndre McDaniel, a senior defensive assistant for the Tigers, fired back at 247Sports on Twitter after it ranked Clemson at No. 10 on the aforementioned list.

LSU, Penn State, Georgia, Michigan, Alabama, Florida, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Oregon are all ranked ahead of Clemson (in order from Nos. 1-9) as being tougher places to play than Death Valley.

“Top 10 cool & all but HOW DID WE COME UP WITH THIS TOP 10??!!” McDaniel wrote in a Twitter post. “Wins @ home should be #1 factor. If You loud and losing, is it really tough?? (Laughing emojis). & I know for sure in the past 5-10 years our @ home record is waaaayyy better than a few of these. Just saying.”

McDaniel also posted another tweet pointing out that Clemson has the best home winning percentage in the College Football Playoff era (since 2014) with a 53-1 record that equates to a winning percentage of .982 (ahead of Alabama at .963 (52-2), Ohio State at .923 (48-4) and Oklahoma/Georgia at .878 (43-6)).

“This is how HOME FIELD SHOULD BE RANKED!!!!” McDaniel wrote on Twitter. “Just saying!!! Not loud & losing (laughing emojis) #ThatAintTough. Don’t debate me tho. I ain’t got time today (laughing emojis) @247Sports”

Clemson has won 34 consecutive home games, which is both the longest home winning streak and longest home unbeaten streak in school history (and the nation’s longest active home winning streak). It is also the 15th-longest home winning streak in FBS history.

After going 6-0 at Death Valley last season, the Tigers have now won all of their home games in five consecutive seasons under Dabo Swinney. Clemson has won at least six home games at Memorial Stadium for a national-best 11th-straight season. Entering 2021, the next longest streak of six-plus home wins in the country was four years (Memphis and Notre Dame).

Top 10 cool & all but HOW DID WE COME UP WITH THIS TOP 10??!! Wins @ home should be #1 factor. If You loud and losing, is it really tough?? 😂😂😂😂. & I know for sure in the past 5-10 years our @ home record is waaaayyy better than a few of these. Just saying. @ClemsonFBRoss ?? pic.twitter.com/zO0zu8XKHj — Coach Deandre McDaniel (@dmcdani2) March 22, 2022

This is how HOME FIELD SHOULD BE RANKED!!!! Just saying!!! Not loud & losing 😂😂😂😂 #ThatAintTough. Don’t debate me tho. I ain’t got time today 😂😂😂😂 @247Sports pic.twitter.com/tXAbHEyjsO — Coach Deandre McDaniel (@dmcdani2) March 22, 2022

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks