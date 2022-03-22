Coastal Carolina puts Clemson away early

CLEMSON, S.C. — Coastal Carolina jumped all over the Tigers in the first inning and cruised to a 16-7 victory. The Chanticleers scored ten in the first and five in the third to take a 15-0 lead.

Billy Barlow got the start for the Tigers and left very early. Barlow gave up two hits, five runs, five earned runs and didn’t record an out. Jackson Lindley, Jay Dill, Casey Tallent, P.J. Labriola and Austin Gordon all pitched in relief.

Coastal Carolina put ten runs on the board in the top of the first inning. That ties the most ever given up by Clemson in the first inning of a home game.

In the top of the third, Coastal Carolina plated five more runs to extend the lead to 15-0.

Clemson got on the board in the bottom of the third. Camden Troyer walked to lead off. With one out, Benjamin Blackwell hit a two-run homer to left to make it 15-2.

In the fourth inning, Max Wagner doubled down the left-field line. With one away, Dylan Brewer crushed a two-run homer over the Cajun Cafe and the Tigers trailed 15-4.

Brewer hit another home run to lead off the bottom of the sixth.

With two outs in the seventh, Wagner hit a solo home run to left center and the Tigers trailed 15-6.

The Chanticleers added another run in the eighth.

Cooper Ingle hit a leadoff home run to right in the ninth.

With the loss, the Tigers fell to 15-5 on the season. Clemson battles Winthrop Wednesday night at 6 p.m.