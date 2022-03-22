Elite Louisiana athlete in contact with Conn, hoping to check out Clemson this spring

Clemson is showing interest in a versatile four-star athlete from the state of Louisiana.

Ascension Catholic’s (Donaldsonvville, La.) Khai Pren has recently been in contact with Clemson co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Mickey Conn, who has served as his primary recruiter up until this point.

Prean — a 6-foot-1, 190-pound junior — told The Clemson Insider that he’s building his relationship with Conn, in hopes to get to a top-10 level.

“When me and him talk, it’s mostly about my film and what he sees and what he likes about it,” Prean said. “He tells me what the offensive staff likes about my game and things like that.”

Prean decided that he’ll play wide receiver at the next level and stick to that position primarily. But, if a college team wants him to run the ball out of the backfield, he wouldn’t hesitate to get in there and run the football.

“They’ve been asking me what position I’d play — running back or receiver — and they’ve just been talking to me about how I can fit in the offense that they use and things like that,” he said.”

“They was talking about how versatile I am as a player and how that can fit well and the potential I can show,” Prean continued. “They can form different packages and I could be a nightmare for the defense.”

Prean describes himself as an explosive player, who is fast, physical and attacks the ball. One word he’d use to describe himself is “clutch.” If you need a big play, a first down, or a late-game touchdown, Prean’s the man that you get the ball to.

As for upcoming visits, Prean told us last month that he would ultimately like to pay Clemson a visit, whether it be in the month of March or April. Whether he’ll be able to make his way up to Tiger Town remains to be seen.

What would it mean for Prean to earn an offer from a school like Clemson?

“It would mean a lot,” he said. “It would show that my dedication is going past what I thought it would be.”

Prean ranks as the No. 15 athlete and the nation’s No. 214 overall prospect, according to the 247Sports Compsoite rankings.

