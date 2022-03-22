Is this former Tiger on the NFL trading block?

Is this former Clemson standout on the NFL trade block?

The Atlanta Falcons appear to be actively taking calls for defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, according to NFL analyst Cam Marino.

“Some I’ve spoken to believe he is being shopped,” Marino wrote on Twitter.

Jarrett, who will turn 29 years old next month, is entering a contract year this coming season. The two-time Pro Bowler and former All-Pro figures to have a large market and draw plenty of interest from NFL teams as a free agent next offseason, so it makes sense why the Falcons might consider cashing in on him before he hits the free agent market in 2023.

Jarrett finished the 2021 season with 59 total tackles, 12 quarterback hits, three tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery.

Since being selected by the Falcons in the fifth round (137th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft, the former first-team All-ACC selection has racked up 359 total tackles, 54 tackles for loss, 26.5 sacks, 89 quarterback hits, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 110 career games (95 starts) across seven seasons from 2015-21 — all with the Falcons.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

