Swinney discusses what he wants to see from his team this spring

For Clemson, spring practice, or spring training, is more like basic training.

That’s what Dabo Swinney is dubbing this time of year for his Tiger football team as they prepare for the 2022 season.

“I’ve called it basic training — instead of spring training — I’ve called it basic training, so kind of back to the basics and the fundamentals of who we are and what we do,” Clemson’s head coach said during a recent interview on ACC Network with former Tiger offensive lineman Eric Mac Lain.

“We’ve had a lot of changes, so it’s been a lot of fun. And seeing the guys buy into the little things, that’s what I want to see this time of year.”

Mac Lain asked Swinney what he hopes to see from his team when the Orange & White spring game rolls around on Saturday, April 9.

“Well, hopefully a lot more before April 9th,” Swinney said. “April 9th is kind of fun because you get to split the team and you get a big crowd, and it just kind of brings a different vibe and dynamic. Just another part of the evaluation process.

“But really just every team is different, based on who’s back, the experience, the leadership, all that stuff. But what I like to see in spring ball is I like to see us get back to the basics. I like to see the chemistry, the leadership gel and come together, and I like to see that simpleness and that team component be nurtured, and that’s what we’ve seen with this group so far.”

Swinney reiterated that the Tigers, who finished last season with a 10-3 record (6-2 ACC), have had “a really good vibe” about them during spring practice.

“This team’s got a really good vibe, as I’ve said since the beginning of spring ball,” he said. “I was able to coach last year in a little different way than I’ve been able to coach in a while. And these guys, they’ve got real clear eyes on what it takes, they have an appreciation for what it takes, and their work ethic has been outstanding.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks