Watch: Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe react to Watson trade

When former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson decided to waive his no-trade clause last Friday and agreed to be traded from the Houston Texans to the Cleveland Browns, it sent shockwaves throughout the NFL, as the Browns were believed to be out of the Watson sweepstakes after reportedly being eliminated from consideration earlier last week.

But in the end, the Browns traded a total of five draft picks to get their guy in Watson, who in turn got a new fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million extension with the team — the record for the highest guarantee given to an NFL player.

On Monday on Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe reacted to Watson’s sudden change of heart and explained the Pro Bowl QB telling the Browns no, then deciding to sign with them.

You can check out their commentary in the video below:

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks