4-star TE: Clemson 'everything I thought it was going to be and more'

The Clemson Insider caught up with an elite North Carolina-based tight end, who was on campus two weekends ago.

Charlotte (N.C.) Catholic four-star Jack Larsen — a 6-foot-3, 220-pound sophomore in the class of 2024 – was at Clemson for an unofficial visit on Saturday, March 12

“It was awesome,” Larsen said. “I had a blast. The coaches were awesome. This was my first time there and unsurprisingly so, it was awesome. It was everything I thought it was going to be and more.”

What did Larsen hear from Kyle Richardson, while he was on campus?

“He’s gonna keep recruiting me and keep coming down to my school,” Larsen said. “I think I’m gonna make it up there in the summer, probably end up camping there, but I’ll definitely be back there in the summer. He was talking about next time I come up, really honing in on how the tight end is used in the offense and stuff like that. First time down, just checking out everything and seeing everything for the first time.”

This wasn’t Larsen’s first time meeting Clemson’s tight ends coach and passing game coordinator. As TCI previously reported, Richardson stopped by Charlotte Catholic at the end of the live period in January to check in on Larsen, who is one of the program’s highly touted prospects.

However, this time around allowed him to spend an extended period of time with Richardson. Larsen indicated that his favorite part of his visit was getting a chance to meet with Richardson in a one-on-one setting for the first time and getting to talk to him outside of phone calls.

“He’s a great individual, a great person,” Larsen said of Richardson. “It was cool to talk some football with him, but also just talk about life and stuff that’s going on. He’s just a great guy and a great coach.”

Larsen believes there’s something to be said about how Clemson prioritizes relationships before it pulls the trigger on an offer.

“I’m definitely gonna keep going back up there as much as I can and definitely go there in the summer and see what happens,” he said.

— Photo courtesy of Jack Larsen

