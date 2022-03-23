Clemson responds with bounce-back win over Winthrop

Behind a five-run second inning and a stellar start from Ricky Williams, No. 20 Clemson cruised to a 10-2 victory over Winthrop at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday night.

After Tuesday’s 16-7 loss to Coastal Carolina, Clemson manager Monte Lee told The Clemson Insider that he wanted to see how his team would respond. The Tigers responded by pounding out 12 hits en route to a bounce-back win, which was delayed by 54 minutes due to lightning in the area.

Great bounce-back win after a tough day yesterday,” Lee said postgame. “It all started with Ricky Williams. He pounded the strike zone. I thought our bullpen did a great job. Offensively, we hit a lot of hard ground balls and low-line drives today. The wind was blowing in. I was really proud of our offensive approach. I felt like we did a great job of playing to the ballpark today…we wound up just having all-around a great game.”

While Clemson’s bats woke up Wednesday, it was able to do so behind the pitching of Williams.

The sophomore right-hander, who hails from Lexington (S.C.) made his second-career start on Wednesday and pitched an absolute gem. After navigating through a shaky first inning, which culminated in Clemson shortstop Benjamin Blackwell gunning down a runner at the plate, Williams (1-0) settled in.

“He did an outstanding job,” Lee said of Williams. “Eight out of nine first-pitch strikes first time through the order, so he got ahead of their guys and just did a phenomenal job. I’m very, very proud of Ricky. He’s been waiting for this opportunity and he got it tonight and he just did a great job.”

In five innings, Williams tallied three strikeouts and allowed just two hits. He was pulled in favor of Rocco Reid after throwing 67 pitches on the evening.

Reid and Ty Olenchuk both pitched clean innings out of the pen, while Geoffrey Gilbert surrendered a two-run home run. In a non-save chance, Ryan Ammons entered in the top of the ninth and shut the door on Winthrop.

Prior to the lightning delay, all nine of Clemson’s batters reached base safely. All of Clemson’s starters also recorded a hit.

After leaving the bases loaded in the first inning, the Tigers couldn’t afford to do the same in the home half of the second. With the bases juiced, Tyler Corbitt (3-for-4) laced a ball right into the hole between third base and shortstop, scoring two runs.

Cooper Ingle, who is now hitting .405 on the season, followed up Corbitt’s two-run single with a two-run double of his own. Ingle’s 21st and 22nd RBIs of the season were aided by the ball hitting off the first base bag. He finished Wednesday’s contest with a hit, four walks and two RBIs in five plate appearances.

Clemson again loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth inning, but just one run came to pass on a Dylan Brewer (1-for-5) RBI groundout. The Tigers would load the bases again in the bottom of the seventh after the 54-minute delay.

Prior to the delay, first baseman Bryar Hawkins (1-for-3) was the lone Clemson starter without a hit. That changed when he roped a single past a diving Winthrop second baseman Joey Tepper, scoring two runs.

Blackwell (1-for-4) added an RBI single, while Max Wagner (1-for-4) recorded an RBI on a fielder’s choice.

Clemson fared 1-1 during its mid-week homestand and will travel for its second conference series of the season against Pitt this weekend.

