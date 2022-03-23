Coach says Watson will remind people 'very, very quickly' how good he is

The last time Deshaun Watson played in an NFL game, it was Jan. 3, 2021, when the former Houston Texans quarterback completed 28-of-39 passes for 365 yards and three touchdowns with an interception against the Tennessee Titans in the final week of the 2020 regular season.

Of course, last season, Watson was a healthy scratch for all 17 of the Texans’ games amid his trade request and legal issues, and last week, he was traded to the Cleveland Browns for a total of six draft picks including three first-round picks.

Cleveland gave the former Clemson signal-caller a new fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract (the record for the highest guarantee given to an NFL player), and whenever he returns to the field — despite his long layoff from game action — the Browns will still be getting one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks, according to Watson’s personal quarterback coach, Quincy Avery.

Avery, who also trains Liberty QB Malik Willis, said during an interview with NFL Network’s Steve Wyche at Liberty’s Pro Day that Watson has looked as good as ever during their training sessions.

“Deshaun is looking the best I’ve ever seen him, and I’ve been working with Deshaun since 11th grade,” Avery said. “He’s healthy, he’s fresh, his arm is live. When he gets to the Cleveland Browns, they’re going to be getting one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. And I think people have forgotten just how talented he is, but he’s sure to remind them very, very quickly.”

A three-time Pro Bowler, Watson led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards in 2020.

For his career (2017-20), the 2017 first-round draft pick (12th overall) has completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 14,539 yards and 104 touchdowns with 36 interceptions.

Following @LibertyFootball QB Malik Willis’s Pro Day, I spoke with his personal QB Coach @QuincyAvery. He took us through Willis’s performance and how another one of his clients, DeShaun Watson, has looked in private workouts @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/kMtI8PHmpL — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) March 22, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

