Elite Florida DB says ‘everything stands out’ about Clemson after impressive visit

One of the nation’s top young defensive back prospects made his first-ever visit to Clemson earlier this month and came away very impressed.

Carrollwood Day School (Tampa, Fla.) four-star Tavoy Feagin – the country’s No. 5 safety and a top-50 national prospect in the 2024 class regardless of position, per the 247Sports Composite rankings – certainly wasn’t disappointed after his first experience in Tiger Town during an unofficial visit on Saturday, March 5.

“I really enjoyed it,” he told The Clemson Insider. “It was probably one of the best visits I had in a while.”

“It’s really the coaching staff, how they really treated me like family over there,” he added of what stood out to him from the visit. “And I really like the facility.”

While on campus, Feagin (6-0, 170) had the chance to spend time with cornerbacks coach Mike Reed as well as head man Dabo Swinney.

Based on what he heard from the coaches, Feagin thinks there’s a good chance that an offer from Clemson will come his way in June when the Tigers turn the page to offering prospects in the 2024 class.

“They were telling me how they’ve been watching my film for the longest (time) now,” Feagin said. “And since I’m an underclassman, they can’t offer till maybe June.”

Feagin’s favorite part of the visit was hearing how he’s the type of defensive back that Reed looks for and likes to have on the field.

“The highlight was probably sitting down in Coach Reed’s office and breaking down what he wants into a DB and stuff,” Feagin said, “and how I fit all those traits he has.”

Reed and Swinney made Feagin feel right at home while he was on campus.

“They were really cool, I really loved them,” he said. “It really felt like a family atmosphere over there.”

The coaches left a great impression on Feagin’s family as well.

“I came with my parents and my little brother. They really loved it,” he said. “They really loved how the coaches treat us over there.”

Feagin visited UCF at the beginning of this year and most recently went to Florida State last Saturday. He is slated to visit Florida this Saturday and Alabama on April 8.

All those schools are among the 40-plus that have already extended offers to Feagin, whose offer list also features programs such as Georgia, LSU, Auburn, Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma, Miami, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Oregon, Southern Cal and Notre Dame, to name some.

Following his outstanding visit to Clemson earlier this month, Feagin told TCI that the Tigers would have a spot at the top of his list if they indeed pull the trigger on an offer this summer as he expects.

“Everything stands out for Clemson right now – the coaching staff, facility,” he said. “Really just the atmosphere is really standing out. I love the fans. So, once I get an offer, they’ll most definitely be in the top five.”

According to the 247Sports Composite, Feagin ranks as the No. 5 safety and No. 47 overall prospect in the country for the 2024 class.

