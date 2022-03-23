Fast-rising Alabama WR building relationship with Grisham; likely to visit Clemson this summer

Clemson is showing interest in a fast-rising receiver from the state of Alabama.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Moody (Ala.) three-star receiver Davion Dozier, who has kept in constant contact with Tyler Grisham and is focusing on building a relationship with Clemson’s wide receivers coach.

“They want me to get me up there on campus,” Dozier said. “I was supposed to be up there on (March) 5th, but I ended up going to Tennessee. I talk to Coach Grisham a lot on the phone, we text and we’re building a relationship.”

“Right now, we just talk,” he continued. “I was supposed to go see him, but I couldn’t make it up there.”

Clemson’s history at the receiver position is intriguing to Dozier, who describes himself as a big target, who can go up and get the ball and make all the necessary plays.

“He told me that he loves everything,” Dozier said of Grisham. “He told me that he’s been keeping track since my sophomore year. That’s when he first started and he told me that I’m getting bigger and better.”

Dozier thinks he’s close to earning an offer from Clemson, but acknowledged that Grisham has talked more to his head coach at Moody about it.

In any event, he’s started to see his recruitment pick up as he’s earned offers from schools like Maryland, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Georgia State, South Florida, North Texas, Eastern Kentucky, North Alabama and Troy.

According to Dozier, these offers rolling in is just a matter of college teams getting a hold of his junior year film. He’ll be back at the University of Tennessee this weekend after visiting Knoxville back on March 5. Dozier also made his way to Georgia Tech on March 12.

Dozier estimates that he’ll be making his way up to Clemson this summer.

“It’s big,” he said in regard to receiving interest from Clemson. “I think I just have to go up there and camp with them. I just know it’s gonna be big and probably the best thing I’ve seen.”

— Photo courtesy of Davion Dozier

