Raiders' new high-profile acquisition shows respect to Renfrow

Hunter Renfrow was shown respect this week by his new Las Vegas Raiders teammate Davante Adams.
Adams, a five-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time first-team All-Pro receiver who was acquired by the Raiders via a trade with the Green Bay Packers on March 18, spoke about Renfrow in an introductory media conference at the team’s facility Tuesday.
“Hunter, people were telling me how much I can teach him, I’m like, ‘He might be able to teach me a few things,'” Adams said, via Raiders.com. “He’s a young player, but he’s definitely seasoned.”
Adams and Renfrow appear poised to form quite the tandem in the Raiders’ receiver corps.
Adams ranked second in the NFL last season with 123 receptions, third in the league with 1,553 receiving yards and fifth with 11 touchdown catches, while Renfrow ranked tied for ninth in both receptions (103) and touchdowns (nine) to go with his 1,038 receiving yards.
Both wideouts were selected to the Pro Bowl in 2021.
–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images
