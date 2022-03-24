Breaking down Clemson basketball's scholarship numbers for 2022-23 season

Clemson’s men’s basketball team was already going to lose at least a couple of key contributors off this season’s roster. That number grew Tuesday when Nick Honor decided to finish out his eligibility elsewhere.

Honor, a redshirt junior who started 25 games at the point this past season, has entered the transfer portal. Honor is the second starter (fellow guard David Collins) and fourth scholarship player Clemson has lost off this season’s roster so far. Collins and senior forwards Naz Bohannon and Parker Fox exhausted their eligibility.

Clemson got some good news Thursday when forward Hunter Tyson, the lone senior on the roster with remaining eligibility, announced he plans to use his COVID year to return to the team next season. Tyson finished this season as the team’s fourth-leading scorer (10 points per game) and third-leading rebounder (5.5) despite missing six games with a broken clavicle.

Clemson went through the season with 12 scholarship players, one below the 13 the NCAA limits college basketball teams to each season. Signees Chauncey Wiggins, Chauncey Gibson and RJ Godfrey will account for three of the four scholarships left behind by Honor, Collins, Bohannon and Fox, so Clemson coach Brad Brownell has two scholarships available should he choose to use them to add to the Tigers’ 2022 recruiting class.

There could be more scholarships open up, too, depending on what other current players decide to do this offseason. For now, here is a look at Clemson’s scholarship numbers for next season as of Thursday. This will be updated as needed throughout the offseason.

Players returning (8)

G Chase Hunter

G Al-Amir Dawes

G Alex Hemenway

G Josh Beadle (redshirt)

F Hunter Tyson

F Ian Schieffelin

F/C PJ Hall

F/C Ben Middlebrooks

Players leaving (4)

G Nick Honor

G David Collins

F Naz Bohannon

F Parker Fox

Players incoming (3)

G Chauncey Gibson

F RJ Godfrey

F Chauncey Wiggins

