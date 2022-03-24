Clemson in top group for elite Alabama safety

One of the nation’s top safeties dropped his top school’s list on Thursday afternoon via social media.

Selma (Alabama) 2023 four-star safety DaKaari Nelson is down to Clemson, Tennessee, Auburn, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Penn State, UCF, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Oregon and Florida State.

Nelson (6-3, 195) is ranked as high as the No. 4 safety and No. 80 overall prospect in the 2023 class by Rivals. According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, he is the No. 16 safety and No. 162 overall prospect in his class.

Clemson got Nelson on campus for the program’s Elite Junior Day and the Tigers would later pull the trigger on an offer.

“It means a lot with the winning history and the well-known name of the university,” Nelson said. “So with them offering, it means a lot. The way they recruited me before they offered, it helped them a lot, so they stand high in my offers.”

“Clemson is high on my chart, on my board,” he said.

Added Nelson of what’s important to him as he goes through the recruiting process: “In a school, I’m looking for the family aspect. Like, am I comfortable with the school, not just with the coaches? Am I comfortable with the playing style? And how much a school has been communicating with me.”

