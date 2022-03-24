How did Clemson fare in ESPN's fictional NCAA football tournament?

ESPN recently did a 2022 fictional NCAA football 64-team tournament, with the original seeds based to a certain extent on ESPN’s latest SP+ projections entering the 2022 season.

Clemson, ranked No. 5 nationally in the SP+ projections for 2022, was a No. 2 seed in the West Region of ESPN’s fictional football tournament.

So, how did the Tigers fare?

Well, Clemson started off strong, handling No. 15 seed Missouri in the first round by a score of 28-10.

“Clemson’s defense sets the tone early by forcing three consecutive three-and-outs, and Missouri is never able to find any momentum offensively,” ESPN’s Chris Low wrote, explaining the outcome of the fictional tournament contest. “Missouri is held to 45 rushing yards in this battle of Tigers.”

Clemson then blew out 10th-seeded Purdue, 33-14, in the second round to advance to the Sweet 16.

“The Tigers, while improved on offense from a year ago, are still a defensive-centric team, which is never a bad thing in the postseason,” Low wrote. “Bryan Bresee, Myles Murphy, Trenton Simpson and Co. are too much for the Boilermakers.”

But in the Sweet 16, the Tigers lost to No. 3 seed Oklahoma, 21-17, in the West Region semifinals.

“Talk about familiarity between coaching staffs,” Low wrote. “First-year Oklahoma coach Brent Venables was Dabo Swinney’s defensive coordinator for 10 years. Clemson’s new defensive coordinator, Wes Goodwin, was Venables’ protégé while working his way up from an analyst’s role. Neither side has a lot of success offensively, as both defenses come to play. Clemson’s defensive line is stifling, but Oklahoma senior linebacker DaShaun White forces a turnover deep in Clemson territory that the Sooners turn into the winning touchdown.”

Oklahoma then beat Southern Cal in the Elite Eight to make it to the Final Four, where it fell to Alabama. Ohio State defeated Texas A&M in the other Final Four matchup to play Bama, which lost to the ESPN fictional football tournament national champion Buckeyes, 34-30.

