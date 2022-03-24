How is Clemson's top linebacker acclimating to new position?

Trenton Simpson is nine practices into his transition at the second level of Clemson’s defense.

It’s one that defensive coordinator Wesley Goodwin said has required some patience from the Tigers’ star linebacker, but so far, so good.

“He’s an unbelievable athlete as you guys have seen,” Goodwin said. “Explosive, physical, violent, a great blitzer and cover guy.”

Speed, athleticism and versatility are the defining qualities of Simpson’s game, part of a skill set he’s used at the sam/nickel spot in Clemson’s defense his first two seasons in the program. Simpson is fresh off his best statistical season to this point, finishing third on the team in tackles (78) as a sophomore while also finishing second in tackles for loss (12) and sacks (6) as the Tigers’ best edge rusher from the second level. Simpson’s old position also required him to operate in space against tight ends and slot receivers in pass coverage, where he tallied three pass breakups.

Simpson’s performance last season earned him all-ACC honors from some media outlets, but with Baylon Spector having exhausted his eligibility after five seasons, Simpson has repped primarily at the weakside ‘backer spot this spring in a move that Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said is better for the 6-foot-3, 230-pounder’s NFL future.

Simpson’s physical tools translate to his new position just fine. His biggest adjustment, Goodwin said, is getting used to playing near the line of scrimmage more frequently in run support, which is where that practice in patience comes into play.

“Just getting him more involved in the box game, it’s been a process,” Goodwin said. “When you’re out on the edge, your vision is different. You’re looking at things outside in where, in the box, you have to play with big vision. Just learning how to train my eyes on things to key and how to sort things out. There’s a level of patience that comes with that. You can’t be too fast on keys or you will bury yourself in (offensive) linemen and that sort of deal, but he’s progressing right along nicely I think.”

Simpson’s skill set is versatile enough that he could play any linebacker position. He’s also repped some this spring in the middle, where the Tigers need a new starter with James Skalski out of eligibility, too. Goodwin said LaVonta Bentley, Keith Maguire and rising sophomore Jeremiah Trotter are getting most of the reps there, but the Tigers’ plan is still to send Simpson after running backs and quarterbacks from wherever he ultimately lines up.

“We’ll definitely utilize his strengths,” Goodwin said. “No doubt.”

