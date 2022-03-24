Schedule Changes for Clemson-Pitt Series

Schedule Changes for Clemson-Pitt Series

Baseball

Schedule Changes for Clemson-Pitt Series

By March 24, 2022 7:11 pm

By |

Due to forecasted inclement weather this weekend, the Clemson vs. Pittsburgh series at Charles L. Cost Field was altered. The series, which now features a doubleheader on Friday, is scheduled for the following dates and times.

• Game 1 – Friday at Noon
• Game 2 – Friday 45 minutes after Game 1
• Game 3 – Saturday at 3 p.m.

Live video for all three games is available on ACC Network Extra, and audio will air on Clemson Athletic Network beginning with the pregame show 30 minutes before the first game on Friday and 30 minutes before Saturday’s game.

For the latest information on Clemson baseball, log on to ClemsonTigers.com and follow us on Twitter (@ClemsonBaseball).

, , Baseball

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

27m

Clemson University men’s basketball senior forward Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) has announced his commitment to return for the upcoming 2022-23 season, announced by Tyson on Thursday evening. Tyson (…)

1hr

Heading into his second NFL season, a former Clemson standout is in the mix for a starting spot on the Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive line. Jackson Carman experienced his share of struggles as a rookie last (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home