Streeter: 'We've got all the talent we need' along the offensive line

There aren’t many questions about Clemson’s defensive line this spring. As for what’s going on up front on the other side of the ball? That’s a different story.

With its entire two-deep back from last season, Clemson’s defensive front should be one of the nation’s best next fall after the Tigers finished last season in the top 15 nationally in sacks and tackles for loss. But Clemson still has to figure some things out along an offensive line that went with eight different starting combinations in 13 games as a result of injuries or performance-related changes.

Most of the uncertainty remains on the interior of the offensive line. Jordan McFadden and Walker Parks are back as one of the ACC’s top tackle tandems, but Clemson again finds itself in search of a new starting center. Will Putnam has moved over to that position to help this spring, leaving more competition than expected at the guard spots.

But in the mind of offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter, it’s not a matter of if the Tigers have enough talent up front to compete for an ACC title in the fall. It’s a matter of getting the most out of the pieces Clemson has and properly putting them together to find the best five.

Through nine practices, Streeter has been pleased with the progress the unit had made under first-year position coach Thomas Austin.

“We’ve got all the talent we need as far as the offensive line. There is no question,” Streeter said. “We’ve got guys that have not played as much that have grown a lot in these last couple of months. Whether it was since the bowl game, getting ready for spring ball or just through the nine practices this spring, there has been a ton of improvement. Coach Austin has done a great job with communicating to these guys and making sure that they’re communicating amongst each other. And that’s where it starts is the communication piece with the offensive line.”

With Putnam spending the spring in the middle of the line, Marcus Tate, Mitchell Mayes and John Williams are among those competing for starting jobs at guard. Tate, who made eight starts at left guard last season as a true freshman, has taken most of the first-team reps there this spring while Mayes, who’s been battling an elbow injury, and Williams have been repping at right guard. Redshirt freshman Dietrick Pennington has spent most of the spring in a green non-contact jersey as he continues to work his way back from a season-ending knee injury last fall, though Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has mentioned Pennington numerous times as someone who’s capable of helping immediately at guard when healthy.

As for center, Putnam, a two-year starter, is Clemson’s most seasoned option in terms of games played (33), but the rising senior has never played the position in a game at Clemson. Third-year sophomore Trent Howard and Ryan Linthicum, a redshirt freshman, are also repping at the position this spring.

There could be more competition that enters the fold this summer. Swinney said before the spring Clemson will actively pursue at least one interior offensive lineman in the transfer portal with Hunter Rayburn (medical disqualification) and Mason Trotter (undisclosed) no longer available to play next season.

But Streeter likes the makeup of the players already in the position room.

“As far as physically and how physical these guys are, man, I couldn’t ask for a better group as far as grit, nastiness and pushing through some injury and hurting,” Streeter said. “I’m just proud of where they are. Plenty to work to do. You’ve heard that before with coaches. But I’m pleased. And we’ve got talent, so we’re excited about the future for sure.”

