Venables taking more than Clemson coaches to Oklahoma

Former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables took the field as Oklahoma’s new head coach on Tuesday when the Sooners began spring practice.

On Tuesday night, Venables posted a tweet with a video from day one of Oklahoma’s spring practice. At the beginning of the video, on the podium in front of Venables is the word “Believe”, and in the background behind Venables are more words familiar to Clemson fans — “Best is the Standard”.

At the beginning of the video, Venables is shown saying, “There ain’t no easy way to get there. If we want to be a championship program, we’ve got to put the work in today, and that’s what this is all about.”

After showing clips from the Sooners’ first spring practice, the video concludes with the Oklahoma football team breaking the huddle to another slogan Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has popularized — “All In.”

On Wednesday, Jock McKissic — who lettered for four years as a defensive tackle at Clemson and is now an actor in Hollywood — responded to Venables’ tweet and called Oklahoma “Clemson Jr in the making.”

“Clemson Jr in the making. “Best is The Standard” “Believe” “All-In” …..guess it’s hard not to take from one of the (goat emoji)’s though,” McKissic wrote in a Twitter post.

Venables has taken some former Clemson staffers with him to Oklahoma, such as Todd Bates, Miguel Chavis and Ted Roof, but it’s clear Venables has taken more than just Clemson coaches with him to Norman.

You can see the video from Venables’ tweet and McKissic’s response below:

Clemson Jr in the making. “Best is The Standard” “Believe” “All-In”…..guess it’s hard not to take from one of the 🐐’s though https://t.co/YAEAS66xiZ — Jock McKissic (@Jayfifty) March 23, 2022

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

