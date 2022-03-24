Watson could still face criminal charges

Thirteen days ago, a grand jury in Houston’s Harris County declined to indict Deshaun Watson on criminal charges in connection to sexual misconduct allegations.

However, it’s still possible that Watson could face criminal charges.

A second grand jury in Texas is considering evidence related to another criminal complaint against Watson, according to multiple reports.

It was first reported by Jenny Vrentas of the New York Times that a grand jury in Brazoria County is considering a criminal complaint from a woman accusing Watson of sexual misconduct during a massage in November 2020.

The complainant in the pending criminal case is one of the 22 women who have filed civil lawsuits against Watson.

According to Tony Buzbee, the lawyer for the complainant, a decision is expected to come today or tomorrow.

Watson, of course, was traded from the Houston Texans to the Cleveland Browns last week in exchange for three first-round draft picks and three other picks. The former Clemson quarterback and three-time Pro Bowler was given a new fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract, easily the record for the most guaranteed money given to an NFL player on a single contract.

