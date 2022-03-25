Clemson showing interest in one of nation’s top young WRs

Clemson has begun to show interest in one of the nation’s top receivers in the class of 2024.

Colquitt County (Moultrie, Ga.) four-star Ny Carr had the chance to meet Tyler Grisham during the live period in January. In a recent conversation with The Clemson Insider, Carr went into detail about what he heard from Clemson’s wide receivers coach.

“He welcomed me with open arms like I was one of his players,” Carr said. “He talked to me. He just told me how much he liked my game and how I play. He wanted me to get up there sometime and he wants to keep in contact with me.”

What did hearing from Grisham mean to him?

“That’s crazy,” Carr said. “He’s a big-time coach and a receiver coach at that — my position. That’s just awesome.”

According to Carr, Grisham likes his ability to take the top off the defense, which is what he predicates his game upon. When asked to describe himself as a player, Carr made sure to use the word “explosive.”

Hearing from a school like Clemson, especially when considering the program’s history of developing players at his position, means a lot to Carr. He recalled watching Justyn Ross’ performance in the National Championship Game against Alabama. The now-former Clemson receiver caught six passes for 153 yards with a touchdown.

That performance put Clemson on Carr’s radar.

“I watched his highlights and I got some of my releases that I did this year from him,” he said. “I was actually looking into Clemson because of him.”

Carr would like to get up to Clemson in the near future, but he’ll need to communicate with his head coach about finding a time to visit. In the meantime, he’s seen his recruitment just take off. Since last month, he’s picked up offers from South Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Southern Cal, Tennessee and Ohio State.

It was just a matter of teams at the next level getting a hold of his sophomore year film.

“It’s crazy,” he said. “For me personally, I think I had the best sophomore season in the United States.”

Carr made a return visit to Athens on March 18 after first visiting the University of Georgia in late January. He also said that he’s planning on visiting Penn State.

— Photo courtesy of Ny Carr

