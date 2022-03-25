Talented local DB ‘loved every second’ of first Clemson visit

This talented local prospect with multiple Power Five offers recently traveled to Tiger Town for an unofficial visit.

Thomas Williams, a class of 2023 defensive back from nearby Powdersville High School (Greenville, S.C.), made his first recruiting visit to Clemson last week on Monday, March 14.

“I’ve been around the Clemson area almost my whole life because my grandpa and cousins are from the area, and I’ve been on the campus a couple times,” Williams told The Clemson Insider. “But being able to experience what the players go through in the meetings and learning responsibilities on the defensive side and being shown around by (the staff), learning traditions and history about the Clemson program … I loved every second of it! Clemson is one of the best visits I’ve been on in the recruiting process.”

Williams spent time during the visit with cornerbacks coach Mike Reed, senior defensive assistant DeAndre McDaniel and graduate assistant Stephone Anthony, and Williams said they “made it feel like I belong” at Clemson.

Reed made a great impression on Williams with his playful personality, and Williams hopes to get to know Reed more moving forward in the recruiting process.

“Coach Reed is a pretty straightforward coach. He reminds me more of the coach I train with,” Williams said. “But Coach Reed didn’t really say much, but he would joke around with me. Like he would say, ‘Thomas, get off your phone and lock in’ when I would take pictures, or he would be like, ‘Thomas, I need you at corner,’ because they’ve got a couple people hurt.

“But I like Coach Reed. He’s one of the coaches that everyone would love to build a relationship with, in my opinion.”

Reed told Williams that he plans to pay him a visit at his school at some point this spring, and Williams believes the Tigers like his size as a 6-foot, 187-pound junior – something that D.J. Uiagalelei mentioned to Williams when they had a chance to chat during his visit.

“They didn’t really tell me much, but I know they like me,” Williams said of Clemson’s interest in him, “and Coach Reed said he’ll come visit sometime during the spring.

“But I talked to D.J. Uiagalelei before I started walking around the campus and stuff, and he said I’m big and have good size to be a cornerback.”

The highlight of the visit for Williams was taking in one of the Tigers’ spring practices, though he enjoyed everything about his experience at Clemson.

“Spring practice was probably my favorite part of the day,” he said. “The way the boys were locked in on the defensive side, it affected me, like it felt like I was locked in with them. I guess that’s the Tiger power everyone always talks about.

“But overall, I loved the visit and would most definitely come back for another one.”

Williams is set to visit South Carolina on Saturday. He holds offers from Penn State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, East Carolina, UAB, Old Dominion and Liberty, while North Carolina is among other schools that have shown interest along with Clemson.

“I’ve got good technique, good recovery speed, I’m physical, and I know the defense,” Williams said, describing himself as a DB.

Receiving an offer from Clemson – and having the chance to play for the team he grew up rooting for – would be huge for Williams as well as his family.

“Before the recruiting process I was a Clemson fan,” he said, “and it would mean everything to my family and me for me to get an offer from them because my family grew up in the Central area.”

In addition to playing in the defensive secondary for Powdersville, Williams saw plenty of action at running back last season, racking up 1,400 yards and 21 rushing touchdowns on 140 carries while adding 10 receptions for 179 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

