Watson addresses allegations: 'All I can do is show the true person'

On Friday, former Clemson star Deshaun Watson was introduced as the new franchise quarterback of the Cleveland Browns during an introductory press conference after being traded from the Houston Texans to the Browns last week and receiving a new fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract.

Two grand juries in Texas have declined to indict Watson on criminal charges of sexual misconduct, though he still faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault or inappropriate conduct.

Watson spoke about those allegations during his introductory presser and said he has no intent to settle any of the 22 civil cases, while also saying he was surprised by the allegations and that he is innocent.

“I’m not naive to that,” Watson said of the allegations and how people might feel about them, via Cleveland.com. “I’ve never assaulted women, I’ve never disrespected women. … I’ve always stood on that.”

Watson was asked how he can repair his reputation after the allegations. “I understand that it’s going to stick with me,” he said. “… All I can do is show the true person. I never done the things these people are alleging. … I’ll just cooperate with everything concerned with it and keep moving forward.” Watson mentioned his previous work with Habitat for Humanity and cancer charities. “I’m going to work with this organization and my team to find the right opportunities,” he said. “I’m not naive that I have to earn that trust back. … That’s my goal, to earn that trust back.” A three-time Pro Bowler and 2017 first-round draft pick of the Texans who has completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 14,539 yards and 104 touchdowns with 36 interceptions in his NFL career (2017-20), Watson also talked about what the Browns are getting in him as a QB. “A strong leader who loves the work … who’s going to fight to the end of time in each and every game,” he said, “a guy who’s going to push everyone to their potential so we can win a lot of Super Bowls.” You can watch Watson’s full presser below:

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

