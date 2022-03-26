Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 8, Louisville 0

Galleries

March 26, 2022 6:59 pm

Clemson, S.C. —  McKenzie Clark hit two home runs and Valerie Cagle pitched a two-hitter as the Tigers defeated Louisville 8-0 in five innings Saturday afternoon.

Check out some great pictures from the victory in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.

10hr

Due to forecasted inclement weather and cold temperatures on Saturday and Sunday, the series finale between Clemson and Pittsburgh at Charles L. Cost Field is canceled and will not be rescheduled.

