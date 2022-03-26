Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 8, Louisville 0

Clemson, S.C. — McKenzie Clark hit two home runs and Valerie Cagle pitched a two-hitter as the Tigers defeated Louisville 8-0 in five innings Saturday afternoon.
Check out some great pictures from the victory in Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery.
A fast-rising North Carolina-based safety drawing interest from Clemson made his way to campus for Clemson’s second junior day of the year on Saturday, March 5. The Clemson Insider recently caught up (…)
Westside (Jacksonville, Fla.) 2023 four-star defensive tackle Jordan “Big Baby” Hall narrowed his list of schools down on Saturday. Hall took to Twitter to announce his top 12 schools. (…)
Clemson made a huge impression recently while playing host to one of the nation’s top young defensive line prospects, who hails from the Volunteer State. Ensworth (Nashville, TN.) defensive end Ethan Utley (…)
One of E.J. Williams’ former teammates recently provided an update on Clemson’s injured receiver. Following his pro day workout on campus last week, former Clemson receiver Justyn Ross said he and Williams (…)
Due to forecasted inclement weather and cold temperatures on Saturday and Sunday, the series finale between Clemson and Pittsburgh at Charles L. Cost Field is canceled and will not be rescheduled. The (…)
Shaq Lawson’s wish was granted. On March 9, then an NFL free agent, the former Clemson defensive end tweeted that he wanted to “come back home” to Buffalo and play for the Bills again following two seasons (…)
As Brandon Streeter goes through his first spring as Clemson’s offensive coordinator, he can’t help but think about a particular lesson learned from his predecessor. The Tigers are largely keeping (…)
Clemson made a huge impression recently while playing host to one of the nation’s top young offensive line prospects, who hails from the Tar Heel State. Providence Day School (Charlotte, N.C.) offensive (…)
Clemson softball held on to just its second conference win of the season Friday night against Louisville at McWhorter Stadium. Thanks to some late-inning heroics from Valerie Cagle and the pitching of Millie (…)
The physique of one of Clemson’s newcomers continues to be a talking point among the Tigers’ coaches and players this spring. But it’s not the only part of Adam Randall’s game that’s advanced. In fact, Clemson (…)