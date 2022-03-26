Clemson makes the cut for 4-star DT

Westside (Jacksonville, Fla.) 2023 four-star defensive tackle Jordan “Big Baby” Hall narrowed his list of schools Saturday.

Hall took to Twitter to announce his top 12 schools.  Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, South Carolina, Oregon, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Miami and Southern California joined the Tigers.

Hall picked up an offer from Clemson in January after attending the Tigers’ Elite Junior Day.

