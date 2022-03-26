Former teammate provides update on injured Clemson receiver

One of E.J. Williams’ former teammates recently provided an update on Clemson’s injured receiver.

Following his pro day workout on campus last week, former Clemson receiver Justyn Ross said he and Williams talk “almost every day.”

“He’s doing good,” Ross said. “I think he said he’s about three months out from being fully cleared, so I feel like he should be good and ready for the season strong.”

Williams is out this spring after recently having his knee scoped. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said before the spring that Williams was performing well during the team’s offseason workouts before “a little issue” was discovered in his knee that needed to be surgically repaired.

Williams and Ross were not only teammates for a couple of years at Clemson but also in high school. Both played their prep ball at Central High (Phenix City, Alabama), where both were highly recruited prospects.

A part of Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class, Williams is one of the Tigers’ top returning wideouts. He made four starts as a true freshman and two as a sophomore, though the 6-foot-3, 195-pounder was limited to just eight games this past season because of knee and thumb injuries.

He’s caught 33 passes for 372 yards with two touchdowns in 20 career games.

