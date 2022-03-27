Clemson priority QB target sets return visit to campus

Briarwood Christian (Birmingham, Ala.) four-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina has set a return visit to Clemson.

Vizzina — a 6-foot-4, 205-pound junior — told The Clemson Insider on Saturday that he’ll be making his return trip to Clemson on Monday, April 4, and will take in one of the Tigers’ final spring practices of the year.

Clemson’s priority target in the 2023 class was last on campus on Saturday, Jan. 29 for the program’s Elite Junior Day. Since then, he’s earned offers from Pitt, Miami, Marshall, Georgia, Florida, Jacksonville State, Ohio State and South Florida, and has taken visits to Ole Miss, Georgia, Ohio State and Auburn.

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Vizzina is keeping his options pretty open.

When it comes time to make a decision — Vizzina has previously indicated to TCI that he would like to be committed before the summer — what are some of the biggest factors he’s going to ultimately consider?

“I just want to look for the best opportunity for myself and for my family,” he said. “Because at the end of the day, people like Coach (Matthew) Forester and my family, they’ve brought me to this point. I want to make the best decision for me first, but I also want to play big-time college football and get a great education.”

