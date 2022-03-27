Clemson softball drops series finale to Louisville in extras

Regan Spencer started strong in the circle while Valerie Cagle finished it. But offense was hard for Clemson’s softball team to come by Sunday.

It left the Tigers with a bittersweet taste on the weekend.

“Bittersweet would be a nice way of putting it,” center fielder McKenzie Clark said.

After dropping series to Virginia Tech and Duke to begin the league portion of its schedule, Clemson, which had dropped three of four entering the weekend, won its first league series with consecutive victories over Louisville on Friday and Saturday and looked primed to cap a perfect bounceback with a two-run lead midway through the teams’ series finale at McWhorter Stadium.

But the Cardinals (18-12, 2-4 ACC) eventually caught up to send the game to extras, and Camryn Greenwood’s two-run home run in the eighth inning was the decisive blow in a 4-2 loss for Clemson. The Tigers (21-10, 3-6) combined for 13 runs in their wins Friday and Saturday but mustered just six hits Sunday against Taylor Roby (8-4), who went the distance for the win.

“I liked the way we battled,” Clemson coach John Rittman said. “Regan Spencer did a heck of a job in the circle. They capitalized on some opportunities, and we just hit a couple of at-’em balls with runners in scoring position. We just didn’t capitalize in those key situations.”

Clemson had one last chance in its final at-bat when Marissa Guimbarda led off with a single and Sam Russ reached on an error, but Roby got Kyah Keller to pop up a bunt attempt for the first out before Aly Vieira grounded into a fielder’s choice. Roby then induced an infield pop-up from Alia Logoleo after a 17-pitch at-bat to finish off Louisville’s first-ever win over Clemson, which was 6-0 all-time against the Cardinals entering the day.

Guimbarda and Logoleo finished with two hits apiece while Clark and Vieira each had an RBI single for Clemson, which led 2-0 after the fourth. Dylann Cravens’ leadoff single in the third was the only hit Louisville mustered through the first four innings against Spencer, but Korbe Otis beat out an infield single to start the fifth before Spencer issued her lone walk of the day two batters later.

Jenna Servi then drew Louisville even with a two-out, two-run double to the gap in left center, but Spencer got Greenwood swinging to limit the Cardinals’ damage. That also ended the day for Spencer, who scattered three hits and struck out seven in five innings.

Clemson saw Roby in Friday’s series opener when the Cardinals’ right-hander limited the Tigers to just four hits over five innings. Clemson used the help of three Louisville errors to pull out a 5-2 win in that game, but even with the Cardinals committing four more errors Sunday, the Tigers went just 3 of 15 with runners on and 2 of 11 with runners in scoring position against Roby, who struck out nine and worked around three walks in the complete-game effort.

“She was trying to establish the outside and inside,” Clark said. “And in past series, she hasn’t been doing that very much. She’s been just going in. So being able to reach for those outside pitches while also not being jammed on the inside, it’s a work in progress.”

The top three hitters in Clemson’s lineup – Cammy Pereira, Clark and Valerie Cagle – combined to go 1-for-12 at the dish. Still, Clemson had its opportunities.

Cagle (8-7) came on in relief of Spencer in the sixth and struck out the side before Clemson threatened to take a late lead. Logoleo reached on a two-out single to keep the Tigers’ half of the sixth alive and stole second before Maddie Moore’s ensuing grounder bounced away from Louisville first baseman Maddi Grant. Rittman waved Logoleo in from second, but Cravens fielded the ricochet and threw home in time to keep the Tigers from scoring the go-ahead run.

“I thought the ball actually got away from her a little farther. (Cravens) got it a little quicker,” Rittman said. “I thought it bounced off her and certainly was thinking if we get a run there in the bottom of the (sixth), Valerie goes in and shuts them out. I definitely wish I would’ve had that one back, but as a coach, you go with what you see. And that’s what I saw in sending her.”

Cagle, who worked the final three innings, retired the first seven batters she faced before Servi’s one-out single in the eighth. Greenwood followed by swatting the first pitch of her final at-bat over the wall in left, which served as one last indication of the way things went for the Tigers heading into their rivalry game against South Carolina on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately we didn’t execute well enough to win the game today,” Rittman said.