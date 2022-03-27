Lawrence hosts youth camp in Greenville Sunday

Former Clemson standout quarterback Trevor Lawrence returned to the area to hold a youth football camp in Greenville (S.C.).

The one-day youth camp, which is presented by FlexWork Sports, is held for kids from ages 6-to-16-years-old. It gives some aspiring Tigers a chance to learn valuable football skills from the Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback and fellow coaches, who will provide some hands-on instruction Sunday.

As expected, the turnout is rather large.

A whole lot of people here to see Trevor Lawrence’s Youth Football Camp pic.twitter.com/CbsW5rszxL — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) March 27, 2022

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks