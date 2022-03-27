Lawrence hosts youth camp in Greenville Sunday

Football

March 27, 2022

Former Clemson standout quarterback Trevor Lawrence returned to the area to hold a youth football camp in Greenville (S.C.).

The one-day youth camp, which is presented by FlexWork Sports, is held for kids from ages 6-to-16-years-old. It gives some aspiring Tigers a chance to learn valuable football skills from the Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback and fellow coaches, who will provide some hands-on instruction Sunday.

As expected, the turnout is rather large.

