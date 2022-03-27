Lawrence on Watson's return to the game

Trevor Lawrence returned to South Carolina where he hosted a camp for the youth in Greenville. Over 1,300 kids attended the camp put on by FlexWorks Sports Sunday.

Lawrence was asked about his thoughts on Deshaun Watson getting back in the game.

“Obviously that is a touchy situation,” Lawrence said Sunday morning. “What I know about Deshaun is he’s always treated me well and I like him.”

The former No. 1 pick is glad Watson will get another opportunity in Cleveland.

Watson waived his no-trade clause to be traded to the Browns on March 18. The three-time Pro Bowler is reportedly getting a new fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract with the Browns — the record for the highest guarantee given to an NFL player.

“I wouldn’t say we are super close,” said Lawrence. “I have talked to him a few times, but I am happy for him. I am really happy that he is getting another opportunity and am excited to see what he is going to do for sure.”

