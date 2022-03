Over 1,300 kids attended a camp Sunday in Greenville hosted by Trevor Lawrence and put on by FlexWorks Sports.

Lawrence took time to speak with the media where he discussed coming back to the Clemson area, working with the campers, the new staff for the Jags, D.J. Uiagalelei, Brandon Streeter, Deshaun Watson and more.

Video courtesy WSPA Channel 7.