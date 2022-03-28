Big-time Peach State DL, NFL legacy recruit 'really enjoyed' his first Clemson experience

The Clemson Insider caught up with a big-time Pecah State defensive end, who was accompanied by his mother and his father to his first-ever visit to Clemson nearly two weeks ago.

Meadowcreek (Norcross, Ga.) four-star Champ Thompson — a 6-foot-3, 280-pound sophomore in the class of 2024 – was at Clemson for an unofficial visit on Wednesday, March 16.

Champ’s father, Michael, is a former player himself. He starred at Tennessee State University before being drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth round of the 2000 NFL draft.

“It was great,” Champ said regarding his visit. “I really enjoyed it.”

His favorite part of his visit was getting to see how the coaches and players interact with each other. While Clemson’s coaching staff has been in contact with Champ’s head coach at Meadowcreek, this was his first time getting a chance to meet with the coaches.

What did he hear from Clemson’s staff while he was on campus?

“They said that they watched my film and that I’m a great player and I have good grades,” he said. “They were telling me to keep doing what I’m doing. I was asking them some questions, like what type of scheme do they run, and with that answer that they provided me, I feel like I could fit in.”

Champ spent most of his time on campus with Nick Eason. This wasn’t the first time that he had met Clemson’s defensive tackles coach, though. Champ had met Eason while the latter was at Auburn, so he kind of already knew him.

He also had the chance to watch Clemson’s first scrimmage of the spring.

“I got to see how fast practice is,” Champ said. “The way Coach Eason coaches the defensive line, he doesn’t just let them sit there and take on double teams the whole time. He likes to move them around, do stunts and stuff like that. They also play with an attacking front, I like that.”

Champ describes himself as an aggressive, technical player. Meadowcreek utilizes him as a versatile chess piece that can play any position across a defensive front.

When he came in as a freshman, he wasn’t even supposed to play nose or 3-tech. He was supposed to be a defensive end, but none of Meadowcreek’s defensive ends could beat a double team, so when Champ showed that he could do it, he did what was best for the team at the time.

He also plays fullback and tight end.

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Champ currently holds 16 offers. Since Jan. 21, he’s picked up offers from Minnesota, Georgia Tech, Liberty, Eastern Kentucky, Notre Dame and N.C. State.

Clemson does not offer rising juniors until June 1 prior to their junior season. That was brought up to Champ during his visit and that level of honesty goes a long way.

“It makes a lot of sense to me,” he said. “I’ve seen why they’ve won two championships in the past five years. It would be a blessing to get an offer from Clemson.”

Champ currently ranks as the nation’s No. 15 strongside defensive end and No. 205 overall prospect in the class of 2024, per Rivals.

Great visit today at Clemson!!! @iam_champ7 your time is now!! God has your path already laid son!! #AFNF pic.twitter.com/CuTW6O4o6g — MICHAEL THOMPSON (@michaelmoon66) March 17, 2022

