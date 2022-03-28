Watch: Dacari Collins makes an oustanding one-handed grab

Clemson football highlighted a standout one-handed grab from sophomore receiver Dacari Collins during spring practice on the program’s Twitter account.

Collins, who hails from Westlake (Atlanta, Ga.), enters the 2022 season after catching 16 passes for 211 yards in 254 snaps over nine games (three starts) in 2021.

Expect big things from Collins this upcoming season and take a look at his superb catch below.

Why use two hand when one hand do trick?@Gods__gift3 🖐️ pic.twitter.com/vtkLvS6Bz2 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) March 26, 2022

