Watch: Dacari Collins makes an oustanding one-handed grab

Watch: Dacari Collins makes an oustanding one-handed grab

Football

Watch: Dacari Collins makes an oustanding one-handed grab

By March 28, 2022 10:54 am

By |

Clemson football highlighted a standout one-handed grab from sophomore receiver Dacari Collins during spring practice on the program’s Twitter account.

Collins, who hails from Westlake (Atlanta, Ga.), enters the 2022 season after catching 16 passes for 211 yards in 254 snaps over nine games (three starts) in 2021.

Expect big things from Collins this upcoming season and take a look at his superb catch below.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

25m

Trevor Lawrence remains a believer in D.J. Uiagalelei. Lawrence watched and kept up with Clemson as much as he could last season while going through his own season with the Jacksonville Jaguars as their (…)

23hr

Trevor Lawrence returned to South Carolina where he hosted a camp for the youth in Greenville. Over 1,300 kids attended the camp put on by FlexWorks Sports Sunday. Lawrence was asked about his thoughts on (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home