4-star RB says ‘awesome’ Clemson visit ‘definitely' exceeded expectations

Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic four-star running back Jeremiah Cobb made his way to Clemson’s campus on Saturday, March 12, along with Kylon Griffin and TJ Dudley, who signed with the Tigers back in February.

“It was awesome,” Cobb said. “They treated me real well. I loved it up there. It definitely exceeded my expectations. I loved all the facilities and meeting Coach Dabo (Swinney) was awesome.”

What did Cobb — a 5-foot-11, 180-pound junior — hear from Clemson running backs coach C.J. Spiller while he was on campus?

“He really just had to say that he loves my film and just the person that I am on and off the field,” Cobb said of Spiller, ” and that he just wants to keep building this relationship and that he wants to get me back up to Clemson.”

What does that mean to Cobb?

“It means a lot,” he said. “I love the way that he treated me and my mom well. I can’t wait to go back up to Clemson.”

According to Cobb, he did discuss a potential offer with the Tigers and Clemson’s coaching staff certainly hinted at it as well. In any event, Spiller wants to wait on pulling the trigger on an offer. Rather, he’s focused on building a relationship with Cobb, as well as making sure that he would be compatible on the field if he were to go to Clemson.

While he was on campus, Cobb had a chance to check out Clemson’s spring practice and see how Spiller conducted himself as a coach.

“I loved seeing how Coach Spiller coached and how he talked to the running backs and just how he worked with all the other coaches,” Cobb said. “I love how they ran routes out of the backfield and how they had a great inside game.”

Cobb has since communicated with Spiller and texted back and forth with Clemson’s running backs coach. They haven’t been able to get on the phone because of a busy visit schedule, which could also prevent Cobb from visiting Clemson again this spring.

Though, he plans on making his way back to Tiger Town this summer. As far as upcoming visits go, Cobb will be at the University of Georgia, as well as Central Florida. He also made his way to Auburn recently, which he described as his favorite visit thus far.

Cobb, a consensus four-star prospect, is considered by 247Sports to be the nation’s No. 19 running back and the No. 295 prospect in the nation for the class of 2023.

