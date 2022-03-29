The receiver that's been the 'most consistent' for Clemson this spring

Clemson receivers coach Tyler Grisham said he’s been pleased by what he’s seen from his position group overall through the first 10 spring practices, but one of the Tigers’ wideouts has been a little better than the rest across the board.

Grisham said rising sophomore Beaux Collins has been the most steady of the group this spring, adding the former four-star signee carries himself more like a seasoned veteran with his blend of talent, technique and knowledge of the game. Collins has also flashed his big-play ability throughout the spring, Grisham said.

“Beaux Collins is a pro,” Grisham said. “You hear that all the time, but he’s probably the most consistent guy we have overall. And he’s probably had, I’d say, the most big plays up to this point. So consistent.”

Collins has picked up where he left off at the end of his true freshman season, one that saw the 6-foot-3, 205-pounder take on a bigger role at a position that was depleted by injuries at the tail end. Collins finished this past season second on the team with 31 receptions for 407 yards and tied for the team lead with three touchdown receptions. Twenty of his catches came in the last five games as Collins broke into the starting lineup for the final four.

Now Collins is primed for his biggest role yet in Clemson’s offense. He played primarily in the slot last season, but with Justyn Ross no longer around, E.J. Williams still out with a knee injury and Brannon Spector – a more natural slot receiver – back in the fold, he’s gotten most of his reps this spring at the field receiver position.

But Grisham doesn’t worry a whole lot regardless of where he decides to put Collins.

“I don’t have to watch him at practice,” Grisham said. “I can focus on the other guys because I expect him to know what to do and to perform at a high level. Great energy. He’s a good one.”

