4-star Massachusetts native will be at Clemson Wednesday

The Clemson Insider caught up with a talented Massachusetts-based athlete who will be on Clemson’s campus on Wednesday, March 30, for an unofficial visit.

Buckingham Browne & Nichols School (Cambridge, MA.) four-star Ronan Hanafin is being recruited pretty hard by Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham. Hanafin — a 6-foot-3, 206-pound junior in the 2023 class

“We’ve been in contact for a couple of months now,” Hanafin said Tuesday, “I’ve always wanted to get down to Clemson. I’m really happy it worked out this time because lacrosse season is just about to start up. It’s good to get down.

“I’m looking forward to getting on campus, really meeting the coaches and talking to some of the players in person. I’ve always wanted to meet Coach (Dabo) Swinney because he’s always been a really good coach that I’ve admired in football and he seems like a great guy.”

Hanafin has been in contact with Grisham a good amount and he’s really gotten to learn more about Clemson’s receivers coach/recruiting coordinator and his family.

“It’s been great getting to know Coach Grisham,” he said. “We have been talking regularly and have built a strong connection. I’m really looking forward to meeting the rest of the coaches as well, especially Coach Swinney. I am excited about this visit.”

Hanafin knows that Clemson likes to take the recruiting process a lot slower than a lot of other schools. Ultimately, it’s up to the Tigers to pull the trigger on a potential scholarship offer. With that being said, what would that mean to Hanafin if Clemson does eventually offer him in the future?

“It would be really cool,” he said. “It’s always been a school that I’d really like to see and it’s always been one of my top schools, so that would be great.”

According to Hanafin, Grisham really likes his aggressiveness toward the ball and how he’s able to make contested catches, as well as his ability to run routes and set up the defense. Grisham’s also a fan of his length, body, size and speed.

“God gave me size, strength and speed,” Hanafin said when asked to describe himself as a player. “I feel like my job is to maximize those talents. As a receiver, I try to be strong off the line, create separation at the top of my routes and be as aggressive as I can be to the ball when it’s in the air.”

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Hanafin doesn’t have a timetable for a decision. He’s currently evaluating all his options and using the word of advice from one of his coaches, “You can’t really get a feel for a school until you get down there and visit.”

While Clemson certainly presents itself as an intriguing option for Hanafin, he still has a ways to go before making that important decision.

“I am going to college for a great education and to play football at the highest level I can,” he said. “The people, the coaches, and the players will be a huge part of that. Personally, my faith and family are important to me and will play a large part in my decision as well.”

