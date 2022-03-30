Swinney gives injury update on senior cornerback

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave an injury update on a senior cornerback following the Tigers’ spring scrimmage Wednesday.

Sheridan Jones is out with a groin tweak, per Swinney.

Jones enters the 2022 season credited with 52 tackles (1.5 for loss), eight pass breakups, two interceptions and a fumble recovery in 855 defensive snaps over 38 games (11 starts).

The Norfolk, Va., native had a career year as a junior in 2021 despite playing behind two first-team All-ACC selections in Andrew Booth Jr. and Mario Goodrich, compiling 24 tackles, four pass breakups and an interception over 415 snaps in 13 games (three starts).

