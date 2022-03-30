Swinney gives injury update on Shipley

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave an injury update on rising sophomore running back Will Shipley following the Tigers’ spring scrimmage Wednesday.

Shipley, who dealt with a leg injury midway through last season that forced him to miss multiple games, has been held out of spring drills with the expectation that he’ll be full go sometime this summer.

Swinney said Wednesday that Shipley has returned to practice in a limited capacity the past couple of days, though he won’t play in the April 9 spring game.

“Shipley’s been back the last two days,” Swinney said. “We’ve been able to get him in green (a green jersey). So, he looks great. Won’t scrimmage or play in the game next week, but he’s really progressing well, and excited about that.”

Shipley made an instant impact as a freshman in 2021 and enters 2022 after a debut season in which he rushed 149 times for 739 yards (5.0 avg.) with 11 touchdowns, caught 16 passes for 116 yards, averaged 27.1 yards on 14 kickoff returns and threw a two-yard touchdown pass in 378 snaps over 10 games (five starts).

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks