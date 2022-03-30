Where is Renfrow in ESPN's future NFL free agent rankings?

ESPN recently released its way-too-early ranking of the best potential NFL free agents for next offseason (subscription required).

The rankings are weighted toward players exiting their first contract at around 26 years old, while quarterbacks and pass-rushers are valued more in the rankings than running backs and off-ball linebackers.

Former Clemson star and current Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow checks in at No. 18 in ESPN’s way-too-early NFL free agency 2023 rankings.

“We can argue about the value of a slot receiver on the open market,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert wrote. “Everyone thinks they can find someone to run those routes, and there is a wide variety of thought about what type of player to put in that position. But for those who want a profile in the mold of Wes Welker, Julian Edelman or Randall Cobb, Renfrow appears to be next up. He caught 103 passes last season and is every bit as quick and tough as those who have paved the way at this spot.”

Ahead of Renfrow on the list are stars such as Lamar Jackson (No. 1), Deebo Samuel (No. 5), Derek Carr (No. 8), DK Metcalf (No. 12) and Tom Brady (No. 15), to name some.

Renfrow, who will be 27 years old entering the 2023 season, is coming off a career year in 2021 when he earned his first Pro Bowl selection in his third NFL campaign.

“The Slot Machine” set career highs and ranked among the top 10 in the league in receptions (103) and receiving touchdowns (nine). He also led the team in receiving yards with 1,038 – becoming the first Raiders receiver to record over 1,000 receiving yards in a season since 2016.

Renfrow became just the third player in franchise history to record 100-plus receptions in a single season. He is also just the second wide receiver to record both 100-plus receptions and 1,000-plus receiving yards in a single season. For his NFL career so far (2019-21), Renfrow has tallied 208 catches for 2,299 yards and 15 touchdowns.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks