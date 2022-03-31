4-star LB recaps visit, says playing with brother at Clemson ‘would be awesome’

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.) 2023 four-star linebacker Grant Godfrey, who was back on Clemson’s campus on Saturday, March 12.

Grant, of course, is the younger brother of R.J. Godfrey, a three-star forward, who signed with Brad Brownell’s program this past November.

“It was actually great,” he said of his recent campus visit. “Too bad we didn’t get to try on the uniforms and stuff, but I had a great time. It’s a beautiful campus with great, down-to-earth coaches. That’s what stood out to me.”

According to Grant, he talked to Wesley Goodwin and Clemson’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach told him that he was going to be recruiting him as an inside linebacker going forward.

“Last year I played a lot of inside too, but I mostly played on the edge,” Grant said. “(Coach Goodwin) said that he wants to see me inside and he wants to see me attack the ball better and stuff. (Those conversations) went really well. He said he’s not gonna offer me right now until he sees me perform in the spring. If I perform in the spring, he said that he’s gonna offer me.”

What would a potential offer mean to Grant?

“It would be awesome playing with my brother and my brother being up there,” he said.

Goodwin, as well as Clemson co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Mickey Conn, will be making their way down to North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.) later this spring to check Grant out a few times. North Gwinnett kicks off spring practice beginning on Monday, May 2.

This was Grant’s first time getting to talk with Goodwin in person.

“He was a cool, cool person,” he said of Goodwin. “He’s very, very smart. That’s his main thing. After watching the practice, he’s not going to scream at you. He’s gonna stop it and tell you exactly what you did wrong. He’s a very smart coach and I just like him as a coach.”

After making his Clemson visit, Godfrey was at the University of South Carolina this past weekend and will be at Wake Forest on April 1 and Duke on April 2. He’ll also be at the University of Florida on April 9, as well as the University of Tennessee come April 16.

Clemson talked about getting Grant back on campus, but he’s unsure when that’ll be. He’ll try to return to campus this summer.

Grant (6-3, 210) currently ranks as the No. 16 linebacker and No. 202 overall prospect in the country for the 2023 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

— Photo for this article courtesy of Grant Godfrey

