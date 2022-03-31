4-star Massachusetts native announces Clemson offer after visit

A fast-rising wide receiver prospect visited Clemson on Wednesday and came away with an offer from the Tigers.

Buckingham Browne & Nichols School (Cambridge, MA.) four-star Ronan Hanafin announced the offer via Twitter on Thursay afternoon.

“We’ve been in contact for a couple of months now,” Hanafin told The Clemson Insider Tuesday, “I’ve always wanted to get down to Clemson. I’m really happy it worked out this time because lacrosse season is just about to start up. It’s good to get down.”

Hanafin has been in contact with Tyler Grisham a good amount and he’s really gotten to learn more about Clemson’s receivers coach/recruiting coordinator and his family.

“It’s been great getting to know Coach Grisham,” he said. “We have been talking regularly and have built a strong connection. I’m really looking forward to meeting the rest of the coaches as well, especially Coach Swinney. I am excited about this visit.”

Hanafin — a 6-foot-3, 206-pound junior — is ranked as the No. 42 athlete and No. 5 prospect from the state of Massachusetts in the 2023 class, per Rivals.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!