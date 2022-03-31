5-star wideout in contact with Grisham, aiming to visit Clemson this summer

The Clemson Insider recently spoke with Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Opa Locka, Fla.) five-star receiver Jeremiah Smith. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound sophomore currently ranks as the No. 2 wideout and the nation’s No. 15 overall prospect in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

While the Tigers can’t actively reach out to Smith yet because of NCAA rules and the fact he is a sophomore, Smith estimates that he talks with Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham about once a month. According to Smith, they’re building a great relationship right now and focusing on the family aspect of things.

“I talked to Coach Grisham last Wednesday,” Smith said. “He was just talking about how he wants me to get up there sometime, probably in the summertime or something like that. Coach Grisham, I see him as a great guy. He’s a great coach. He wants to get you better. He’s a great father to his kids, and a great husband to his wife.”

Smith can see an offer coming, but he knows that he needs to get up to Clemson this summer. and see how everything is up there. While he would love that offer in hand, Smith is appreciative that Clemson wants to build a relationship with him and his family before he receives that coveted offer. He’s not in any rush to receive one.

For Smith, it’s intriguing to hear from a school like Clemson because of the program’s history at the receiver position with guys like DeAndre Hopkins and Tee Higgins. The Florida ties that Clemson has in the receiver room are also eye-opening for Smith, with guys like Troy Stellato and the lone class of 2023 commit Ray-Ray Joseph being from his area.

Smith plays for the South Florida Express, one of the best top 7-on-7 teams in the nation. Joseph also plays for SFE, but he is on the class of 2023 team, while Smith plays with the ’24s.

“He’s told me that I need to visit Clemson,” Smith said regarding what he’s heard from Joseph about the Tigers. “It’s a great experience up there. He told me that I need to get the offer because they need me up there and just stuff like that. So, I’m just waiting for the offer.”

“Clemson, they are getting back to the way it used to be,” he continued,” because last season they didn’t have their best season. I feel like they’ll have a way better season than they had last year and get back to the way Clemson used to be.”

Smith has recently made visits to Miami and Florida State, he just visited SMU this past weekend and he’s planning on visiting Ohio State sometime this week.

— Photo for this article courtesy of @Jermiah_Smith1 on Twitter

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!