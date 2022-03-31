Clemson in Final 4 for 5-star, one of nation's top defensive linemen

Clemson is among four finalists for a five-star prospect in the class of 2023.

Thompson High School (Alabaster, Ala.) defensive lineman Peter Woods announced a final four Thursday morning via social media featuring the Tigers along with Alabama, Florida and Oklahoma.

Woods (6-3, 260) is a five-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, which tab him as the No. 3 defensive lineman and No. 28 overall prospect in the country for the 2023 class regardless of position.

Clemson extended an offer to Woods back on June 1, 2021, and he most recently visited Clemson this past January for the Tigers’ elite junior day.

“Mainly being at that junior day, it was just a lot of family vibes,” Woods told The Clemson Insider during our Tour of Champions visit to see him at his school in February. “I got a lot of family vibes from just being around the coaching staff and the players. I just felt accepted. A big thing for Clemson for me is just the culture that Coach (Dabo) Swinney has at Clemson. For the most part, just being really family-oriented, just like an ‘I got your back type-deal.’ So, that’s a big thing for me coming from (Thompson).”

Woods also made a couple of visits to Clemson last season for the Boston College and Florida State games in October.

“The traditions immediately jump off at me,” Woods said, reflecting on the game-day visits. “The hill and the walking and the linking, it just kind of shows a brotherhood. Something that people do and that look you forward to and that they do together as brothers. That’s just a big thing for me, just seeing the traditions and it just goes back and links into the family.”

This past season, Woods recorded 93 tackles (27 for loss) and 14 sacks.

